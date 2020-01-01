Josh Hartnett shooting new movie during pandemic

Josh Hartnett has kept himself busy during the Covid-19 shutdown by quietly filming new movie Ida Red alongside The Purge star Frank Grillo.

The action thriller is nearing the end of production in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with Melissa Leo and William Forsythe co-starring.

"Undeterred by the pandemic, this is our third consecutive summer shoot here in Tulsa," producer Jeremy Rosen said, reported Deadline. "We could not make these films the way that we want to make them anywhere else. The local production value, support, and incentives make all of the difference."

The cast and crew adhered to the Southern state’s strict guidelines, as well as following the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) health and safety Covid-19 protocols.

John Swab wrote and directed the flick, which tells the story of Ida Red (Leo), a career criminal who may not survive her 20-year prison sentence for armed robbery because she’s battling a terminal illness. She turns to her son, Wyatt (Hartnett), for one last job and a chance to regain her freedom.

The movie is slated for a 2021 release.

Hartnett has two other films in the pipeline; The Long Home, directed and starring James Franco, and Cash Truck, opposite Jason Statham and Scott Eastwood.