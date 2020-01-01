Chris Messina kept 'getting the giggles' while filming She Dies Tomorrow scene

Chris Messina and his She Dies Tomorrow co-stars kept "getting the giggles" while filming the movie's party scene.

During one scene in Amy Seimetz's black comedy/thriller, The Mindy Project actor and his onscreen wife, played by Katie Aselton, are celebrating her birthday at home with two friends when his sister, portrayed by Jane Adams, turns up in her pyjamas in a daze, convinced she's going to die the next day.

In an exclusive interview with Cover Media, Amy revealed the scene was the most challenging to shoot because the actors couldn't stop laughing at Jane's stunned performance.

"There were several things to overcome, one of them being that the cast, who are amazing, were having too much fun," she recalled. "Jane’s performance was unbelievable, but Jane couldn’t stop laughing at everyone’s reaction to her because they have to play straight men... We just couldn’t get clean lines because they just kept laughing. What I was doing as a director was trying to keep that energy and that laughter but wield it in some way and keep everyone on task of what the goal was in this scene.

"And to give Tunde (Adebimpe) and Jennifer (Kim) a lot of credit, they were my good students, they were unbelievable straight men. In comedy you have to have a great straight man or else the comedy doesn’t work. I’m not slapping Jane and Chris and Katie on the wrist, it’s just that they kept getting the giggles and we didn’t have that much time."

The Pet Sematary actress cast her indie movie by "reaping the benefits" of her long career and tapping up friends and former co-stars for roles, and she wrote her script with particular actors in mind.

"I wrote it sort of non-traditionally where I had descriptions of what was happening in the scene and then I pinned down the dialogue once I knew was available and I’d write it for them," she explained.

She Dies Tomorrow is on Curzon Home Cinema and BFI Player and available for digital download in the U.K. from 28 August.