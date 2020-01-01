Miranda Kerr 'can't wait to meet' Orlando Bloom's new daughter

Miranda Kerr has shared her excitement at ex-husband Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy as he has welcomed a baby girl with his pop star fiancee Katy Perry.

The new parents announced the birth of Daisy Dove in a statement issued via UNICEF in the early hours of Thursday, sharing a close-up black-and-white photo of Katy and Orlando holding the tiny tot's hand on each of their social media accounts.

They were immediately showered with well-wishes from followers, including the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's former wife, Miranda, with whom he shares nine-year-old son Flynn.

"I'm so happy for you guys," she commented on Katy's post, adding: "Can't wait to meet her."

The Australian beauty, who divorced Orlando in 2013 after three years of marriage, also 'liked' the Brit's identical post.

She is now married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, the father of her two younger sons, Hart, two, and Myles, 10 months.

Meanwhile, former U.S. First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also offered her congratulations, commenting: "Wishing you and your new family all the joy in the world."

Singer Noah Cyrus posted: "I am sooo happy for youuuu (sic)," and

Katy's fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie, chimed in with: "Congratulations Katy Perry, being a parent is one of the greatest joys life can bring! I'm so excited for you and Orlando to begin this journey! Wishing you both and BabyCat all the best. Lots of love, Uncle Lionel!"