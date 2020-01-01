Thandie Newton surprised she's not in trouble for Tom Cruise interview

Thandie Newton has expressed surprise that she hasn't received backlash after sharing her negative experiences of working with Tom Cruise and movie mogul Amy Pascal in a recent magazine interview.

The Westworld star told Vulture she didn't have the greatest time shooting Mission: Impossible 2, revealing it was difficult to work with 'frustrated' Cruise on the 2000 action film.

She acknowledged: "(Cruise) tries super hard to be a nice person, but the pressure - he takes on a lot."

Thandie disclosed that Cruise tried to take control over many scenes and even suggested he and Newton switch characters, so she could get a sense of what he wanted from her.

The 47-year-old also shared that comments Pascal made turned her off the Charlie's Angels movie she was up for, claiming the film producer began: "reeling off these stereotypes of how to be more convincing as a black character."

Pascal has denied making the comments to Thandie, and now the actress has told Variety and iHeart’s podcast The Big Ticket she's surprised there haven't been any further repercussions.

"I thought that I would be in trouble because that’s kind of what I’m used to," she admitted.

Explaining: "I happened to be an older woman who has recognised that knowing the truth and speaking the truth has benefited me a hell of a lot more than being silenced or seeing people silenced around me," Newton added that realistically, she had nothing to lose for speaking her mind: "Because I could just then not get hired, which is kind of normal for people in my generation anyway," she conceded.

Newton refused to discuss whether Cruise has been in touch since the article was published earlier this summer.