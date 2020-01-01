NEWS Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer discuss discrimination against Black hair Newsdesk Share with :





Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Uzo Aduba and Marsai Martin candidly shared the discrimination Black women face because of their hair in a new campaign.



The actresses united for a public service announcement titled I've Been Told, released in conjunction with Glamour U.S. magazine, and relayed the stories of six anonymous Black women who submitted incidents of racism to the publication.



At the beginning of the powerful video, each of the famous faces recalled common microaggressions Black women are faced with over their natural hair.



"I've been told it's too big," Gabrielle said. "I've been asked, 'Is it real?'" Uzo added.



Black-ish star Marsai read out one woman's experience of being ridiculed for her tightly wound curls, and said others had shared additional shocking incidents, including one who had witnessed a white teacher cut the hair of a young Black girl in school.



"Those actions are bullying, discrimination, microaggressions and acts of racial injustice," Marsai stated.



Gabrielle also discussed one woman's story of discrimination in the workplace, after she was quizzed by her boss over her hair.



"The first time I walked into the office with my natural hair, my supervisor asked if it was forever," the Bring It On star read.



They also opened up on the love and acceptance they have for their own natural hair, and encouraged other Black women to celebrate their beauty.



"I wear my hair boldly and proudly as it is the crown that makes me unique," Uzo shared, while Gabrielle added: "Even though it can take a full day to wash and style, I love everything about my hair."