Zendaya will dress up for virtual Emmy Awards

Zendaya still intends to dress up for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards even though she won't be able to walk the red carpet.



The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress always pulls out all the stops whenever she walks the red carpet, and frequently tops best-dressed lists for her glamorous ensembles put together by celebrity stylist Law Roach.



And even though the Emmy Awards are being held virtually, Zendaya isn't letting the lack of red carpet stop her from getting glam at home.



"I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience," the 23-year-old said during a remote appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "It'll be probably just my family over here, but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet."



Zendaya landed her first Emmy nomination earlier this year for her role as Rue Bennett on HBO's Euphoria. She will compete against Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, Olivia Colman for The Crown, Laura Linney for Ozark, and Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award.



In a recent letter to nominees, the producers of the virtual Emmys announced that the informal dress code was "come as you are, but make an effort".



"If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the U.K. and it's 3 a.m., perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed!" the memo continued. "We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort - where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."



The Primetime Emmy Awards take place on 20 September.