Cate Blanchett delighted Mrs. America is seen as more than a feminist drama

Cate Blanchett is delighted audiences have seen her TV show Mrs. America as a drama about so much more than feminism.

In the series, the Australian actress plays Phyllis Schlafly - a conservative activist who successfully led the opposition to the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in the 1970s, despite the legislation initially having bipartisan and broad public support.

Although the show features numerous second-wave feminist icons, such as Gloria Steinem and Betty Friedan, Blanchett, who has been nominated for an Emmy for her performance, is glad viewers and critics have also praised it for taking on broader, contemporary themes.

She tells The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast: "I'm really pleased that a lot of people have been able to look past the usual suspect angle of the series, which is 'It's about second-wave feminism and the Equal Rights Amendment' - of course that's what the narrative is about - to the fact that it's actually talking about what connects us, what separates us, the toxic nature of political discourse as we know it and how women of all political persuasions have been shut out from that conversation, women of all races and sexual persuasions have been shut out of that conversation."

Although it has won plaudits in many places, Mrs. America has been criticised by Steinem herself in a Los Angeles Times op-ed for showing feminist figures in a bad light, as if having a "cat fight" over principles - a criticism Blanchett rejects.

"It's not a 'catfight.' It's called 'conversation' and 'dialogue,' which is what men have when they talk about political issues," she responds.