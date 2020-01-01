Ellen Pompeo feared Grey's Anatomy would be axed following Sandra Oh's exit

Ellen Pompeo couldn't imagine Grey's Anatomy continuing after Sandra Oh quit the show in 2014.

Sandra played Dr. Cristina Yang in the show for its first 10 seasons, but departed after a decade - leaving series regular Ellen wondering if there even was “a show without Sandra?”

She told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast: "Sandra is a different kind of actor. … You never doubt whether Sandra Oh is gonna work again, right? She’ll work forever, right?"

Ellen, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey since 2005, went on to reveal, "But for me, I had to think, 'Am I gonna work again? Or am I going to be so typecast?' ”

The actress also revealed that following the departure of Patrick Dempsey's Dr. Derek Shepherd in 2015, she was determined to stay and prove that she could carry the show without “the man”.

“I could’ve left because the man left, which is not a story that I want to tell. Like, ‘He’s not here anymore, so I have to go.’ So that story then becomes, ‘What can I do without the man?’ Because they had put that in my head for so long that I was no good without him,” she reflected.

Ellen added that one of the reasons she stayed was that she wanted to “prove to myself that they were wrong in all of the things they put into my head over all of those years".