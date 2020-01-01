Keanu Reeves 'grateful' to be filming The Matrix 4 amid Covid-19 pandemic

Keanu Reeves is thankful to be able to film The Matrix 4 amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The 55-year-old actor has reprised his role as Neo for the fourth instalment of director Lana Wachowski's sci-fi saga, alongside original co-stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Filming resumed in Berlin, Germany, last month, and Keanu was grateful for the strict safety protocols, implemented by Warner Bros. bosses, that have enabled the cast and crew to get back to work on the upcoming blockbuster.

"I’m here in Berlin, and everybody who’s working on the production has worked thoroughly and in concert with the local government and industries and the Babelsberg, (Germany) studios. The protocols are in place. They’re effective," he told Variety.

"The process of filmmaking has felt normal, which I’m really grateful for. And knock on wood, everybody’s been OK. We’re about three weeks in," he added.

Keanu also heaped praise on David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon, who have penned the story for the new Matrix movie, and filmmaker Lana.

"The writers and the director have come up with a beautiful, beautiful story. It’s really thrilling to be making a Matrix movie," Keanu shared.

The Matrix 4, which also stars Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is set to be released in April 2022.