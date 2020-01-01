Denise Richards' husband called in for kissing scenes on U.S. soap

Denise Richards had to call in her husband, Aaron Phypers, for kissing scenes in U.S. daytime soap The Bold & the Beautiful because Covid-19 guidelines forbid cast members kissing each other.

The show was among the first to return to production after the coronavirus shutdown was lifted last month and the former Bond girl reveals there's a string of on-set rules that have forced cast and crew to get creative.

"We get tested (for coronavirus) two to three days a week, we can't be within eight feet of each other and any love scenes or any kissing," she explained during a virtual chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday. "They've asked us to have our husbands or significant other, so my husband has stepped in, which has been fun... It's been fun for all of us to see each other's husbands and wives on set."

And Denise reveals she and her castmates have been acting opposite mannequins for close-up scenes.

"The mannequins are at eye line and then the other actor's off camera reading lines," she added.

But she's not complaining: "It's been a lot of work but it's been so great and I'm just so grateful that we're able to even be back in production because a lot of shows aren't."