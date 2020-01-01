The King's Man release delayed until 2021

Matthew Vaughn's The King's Man, starring Ralph Fiennes, has been delayed once again.

Disney bosses have announced that the prequel to the director's hugely successful Kingsman franchise, featuring Daniel Bruhl, Stanley Tucci, Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Djimon Hounsou, has now been pushed from 18 September to 26 February next year.

The star-studded blockbuster was originally slated to be released in November last year, but was first postponed until February and then to September.

Taron Egerton and Colin Firth fronted the first movie in the popular spy saga, Kingsman: The Secret Service, back in 2014, and both reprised their roles three years later for the sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which also starred Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges.

The Kingsman franchise has so far grossed more than $825 million (£620 million), and sources told Deadline that Disney bosses expect the third movie, which has been directed, produced and written by Vaughn, to take the total well past the $1 billion mark.

With cinemas still closed in cities across the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, the decision was taken to delay the release of The King's Man until the Covid-19 crisis has eased.

Disney also announced that Chloe Zhao's drama Nomadland, starring Oscar winner Frances McDormand, is now scheduled for 4 December and Pixar’s animated adventure Luca will be released in June next year.