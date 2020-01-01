Maisie Williams 'so glad' that The New Mutants is finally getting a release

Maisie Williams is "so glad" that her movie The New Mutants is finally coming to cinemas following a series of delays.

The X-Men spin-off, which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton, was filmed in 2017 and was originally supposed to have a theatrical run in April 2018, but it was delayed multiple times to avoid clashes with other films before being given a release date of April 2020 following Disney's acquisition of Fox. However, the Covid-19 pandemic then struck, causing it to be removed from the release calendar altogether, with many social media users joking that the movie was cursed.

In a new interview with Variety, the Game of Thrones actress admitted she thought The New Mutants would end up having a digital release so she's thrilled it's coming to cinemas.

"I knew that they spent $80 million on it, so I thought, if this movie never comes out, that is such a huge waste of money that really could have made a huge impact in the world," she shared. "I'm so glad that it is coming out, finally. I hope that people enjoy it. I did definitely think in the middle that maybe it would go straight to streaming. But it's going to come out in the theatre, so I hope that maybe we'll get a good turnout. I don't know if anyone's really going outside."

The movie is being released in cinemas from Friday, and in the days leading up to its release, several film outlets in the U.S. announced they would not be reviewing the film as Disney did not offer socially distanced press screenings or digital screening links amid the pandemic.

Maisie told Variety that it's OK if people don't feel comfortable going to cinema to see her new movie.

"I just hope people are safe. If people don't feel comfortable, don't go watch it. It's going to come out on DVD at some point, you can watch it then," she added.