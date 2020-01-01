Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's tongue is 'literally falling off' due to sour candy cravings

Chrissy Teigen has been eating so much sour candy during pregnancy her tongue is 'literally falling off'.

The Bring the Funny star, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, revealed on Thursday that her penchant for 'sour straws (and) Blow Pops' has caused her tongue to peel.

In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories, Chrissy penned, "Fair warning: Do not continue this video if you're squeamish," before sticking out her tongue to show discoloured patches on its surface.

"I told you I'm eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off. Look at this," she said.

Bemoaning: "It's literally falling off because I eat so much in the night. I eat sour straws," Chrissy confessed: "I suck on them and then after them, I have my Blow Pops. It's just falling off, my tongue."

The model went on to lament it has even been difficult to eat meals due to her tongue, explaining: "I'm trying to eat my noodles, but it's so painful. It's hard to eat anything hot, spicy especially."

She continued: "I don't know how to eat it. I think I'll have to put Saran wrap (cling film) on my tongue or something, like a tongue condom of some sorts," she complained, adding: "It hurts."

Chrissy previously spoke about her affinity for sour candy on Sunday when she asked her Twitter followers for recommendations. She quipped: "I am a crazy candy freak and while I prefer sour, I'm open to anything."