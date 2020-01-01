Chadwick Boseman loses secret cancer battle

Chadwick Boseman has died after a secret four-year battle with colon cancer.

The Black Panther star passed away, aged 43, at his Los Angeles home on Friday, which marked Jackie Robinson Day - named after the groundbreaking baseball icon Boseman portrayed onscreen in 2013 biopic 42.

A statement issued by his representatives via social media reads: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

"Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV."

His publicists go on to brand Boseman a "true fighter", who pressed on with his career while juggling "countless surgeries and chemotherapy".

42 served as his Hollywood breakthrough, and Boseman quickly made a name for himself portraying iconic African-Americans on film - playing soul legend James Brown in 2014's Get on Up, and civil rights activist and U.S. Supreme Court Judge Thurgood Marshall in Marshall in 2017.

He famously brought Black Panther, the first black superhero, to life in Marvel's Captain America: Civil War in 2016, before headlining his own blockbuster in 2018, playing the titular character, known as King T'Challa - a role his reps noted was "the honor of his career".

Boseman reprised the part in Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, Avengers: Endgame last year, and had been poised to return for the planned Black Panther sequel.

His most recent releases included 21 Bridges and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, which hit Netflix in June.