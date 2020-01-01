Andy Muschietti likes the masculinity Ben Affleck brings to Batman role

Andy Muschietti likes Ben Affleck’s version of Batman because he brings both masculinity and vulnerability to the role.

The director will be helming the long-awaited The Flash standalone movie, starring Ezra Miller as the titular speedster, and it was recently announced that Affleck would be reprising his role as the Caped Crusader for the blockbuster.

The story will focus on The Flash, aka Barry Allen, as he crashes into parallel dimensions and encounters different versions of DC Comics' heroes, prompting Muschietti to encourage the 48-year-old to return after he hung up his Batman cape last year.

And the filmmaker is excited to see Affleck back as Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter ego as he likes the masculinity and vulnerability the Oscar winner brings to the part.

“His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity – because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline – but he’s also very vulnerable,” Muschietti told Vanity Fair. “He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

He also revealed he's looking forward to working with Affleck, who has successfully dabbled in directing duties too.

“I’m glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too,” Muschietti shared. “He understands.”