Joe Keery: ‘It’s a strange thing meeting A-list co-stars you look up to’

Joe Keery found it bizarre when he met Ryan Reynolds on the set of their new movie Free Guy.

The 28-year-old found fame playing Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, a role he’s returning to for the upcoming fourth season.

Joe’s also now branching out into more film work, with new flick Spree hitting cinemas earlier in August.

He can next be seen opposite Ryan, Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi in Shawn Levy’s Free Guy in December.

“It’s kind of bizarre when you meet people that you look up to,” Joe said to NME. “At first when I met Ryan, I was like, ‘Oh, hello, Ryan Reynolds’. You can’t help but notice that you’ve seen them in so many things, but you know, the guy is a machine!

“What I took away is that he is really invested in the project and he really understands the process. He’s such a team player and realises that he’s the number one dude on the callsheet, so he sets the tone for everybody on set.”

A host of famous names also appear in Spree, including David Arquette and Mischa Barton, but it’s Joe leading the film as Kurt Kunkle, a rideshare driver who comes up with a deadly plan in his bid to become a viral star, and he admitted the pressure was on him as the main man.

“I haven’t really been in this much of a movie ever before. With Stranger Things I kinda pop up here and there, say a few lines and then, ‘See you later! I’m out!’ but this was a bigger responsibility. So yeah, I was pretty nervous,” he confessed.