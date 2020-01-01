Marvel boss Kevin Feige remembers 'smart, kind and powerful' Chadwick Boseman

Kevin Feige, CEO at Marvel Studios, paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman following the Black Panther star's tragic death on Friday.

The actor, who played the title character in the superhero film and other Marvel movies, lost a secret four-year battle with colon cancer on Friday.

Following Boseman's death, Feige issued a statement calling his passing "absolutely devastating,” and adding: “He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend.”

“Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible," Feige continued. "He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed.

"Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

Disney's Bob Iger also released a statement, writing he was "heartbroken" and that Boseman was, "an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met.

“He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo.”

The actor's co-stars also took to social media to share tributes to their late pal, with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson sharing: “Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace. Who stood for so much more than himself. Who took the time to really see how you were doing and gave words of encouragement when you felt unsure.

"I’m honored to have the memories I have. The conversations, the laughter. My heart is with you and your family. You will be missed and never forgotten. Rest in power and peace my friend.”

"Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King," added Avengers: Endgame's Chris Evans.

Mark Ruffalo shared: "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."

Don Cheadle, Angela Bassett, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Wendell Pierce, Taraji P. Henson, and Brooklyn Decker are among the many other stars who have also paid tribute.