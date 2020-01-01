Joseph Gordon-Levitt wishes Project Power bike accident was caught on camera

Joseph Gordon-Levitt wishes there was footage of his bicycle accident on the set of Project Power.

In November 2018, the Inception actor was taken to hospital after fell off the Blue Bike, a rental bicycle, he was riding while filming a scene for the Netflix movie, in which he plays a New Orleans cop, but he was not seriously injured.

Camera footage, which he posted on Instagram, showed him cycling past the camera and then a close-up of the back wheel lifting up off the floor in slow-motion, and Joseph wishes he could see his reaction to the accident.

“I wish they caught it. I’m sure it would’ve been in the movie if it was on camera. It happened off-camera and after I passed the camera,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter. “I was f**king around, and that’s part of why I fell. I was f**king around, looked right at the camera and came close to it. And I was going too fast.

“And then, when I hit the brakes, the brakes on that public bike were not good brakes, but again, I shouldn’t have been going that fast. The front wheel seized up and dumped me off the bike right into the concrete… The fall itself is off-camera. I wish I could’ve seen it.”

Although the fall wasn’t caught on camera, directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman decided to keep the shot directly before it, despite Joseph looking down the lens.

“Henry and Rel used that shot, even though it’s blatantly breaking the rules. Actors are not supposed to look right at the camera, but they just liked that I did that for some reason,” he added.

And the onset bike accident wasn’t the actor’s first – he was hospitalised following a mishap on the set of 2012 movie Premium Rush, in which he played a bike courier.

Project Power, also starring Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback, is streaming on Netflix now.