Angelina Jolie wore elephant onesie while recording The One and Only Ivan

Angelina Jolie and child star Brooklynn Prince wore elephant onesies while recording their voices for The One and Only Ivan.

In the new family movie, the actresses voice Stella and Ruby, adult and baby African elephants, and the 10-year-old suggested wearing matching onesies representing their characters in the recording booth.

“When I saw her at the Critics’ Choice Awards, I was like, ‘Hey, we should wear elephant onesies in the recording room,’” The Florida Project star recalled to Collider. “And then, I went home and was like, ‘Mom, please buy me and Angie elephant onesies.’ And my mom was like, ‘I’m buying Angelina Jolie an elephant onesie to match my daughter. What size does she wear?’ So, I was there, in the onesie, bouncing around. And then Angie had hers on, and we have a selfie together wearing our elephant onesies.”

The youngster admitted it was too hot wearing the cosy loungewear all day so they ended up tying the onesies around their waists. She also revealed that her co-star got her an elephant-themed present too.

“Angie also bought me this stuffed animal of a little baby elephant and a big elephant holding each other’s trunks for Easter,” she explained, while Angelina added, “It’s safe to say that we became like the elephant family in the (movie). We got really into our characters.”

The movie follows a gorilla named Ivan, voiced by Sam Rockwell, as he tries to piece together his past with the help of Stella as they hatch a plan to escape from captivity. Bryan Cranston stars alongside CGI characters voiced by the likes of Helen Mirren, Danny DeVito, and Chaka Khan.

The One and Only Ivan is available on Disney+ now.