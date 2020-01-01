NEWS Tracee Ellis Ross was told to straighten her natural hair Newsdesk Share with :





Tracee Ellis Ross has shared her frustration at the negativity surrounding Black hair.



The 47-year-old star discussed the issue in an interview with fellow actress Kerry Washington for Elle.com's first-ever State of Black Beauty issue, and recalled an incident in which she was told to straighten her naturally curly hair.



“I think back to 10 years ago, I went to the Essence Music Festival and a woman was like, ‘Girl, you’re on TV. You need to get your hair done.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ She was like, ‘Put some heat on your hair! What are you doing?’,” Tracee said.



She went on to share her experience of growing up surrounded by images of sleek, straight hair, and was unhappy at the lack of Black representation.



“In terms of seeing all different kinds of versions in the wallpaper of my lives out in the world, I wasn’t seeing it. And I was getting confused,” she said. “All of the things that I was taught from the media were like, I was supposed to have easy breezy beautiful hair. Bouncin’ and behavin’. My hair didn’t blow in the wind! All of these things didn’t match up.”



The Black-ish star released her Pattern Beauty haircare brand, specifically tailored to suit curly, textured, coily and wavy hair, last year, and she said she hopes to see more woman embracing their textured locks.



“Growing up, we all went through this experience, where straight hair was your dressed-up hair. The blowout, silky-whatever meant you became more presentable, more appropriate. It was your dressy, sexy version of you," Tracee stated.



"I see such an evolution on that narrative and I’m so grateful for it," she added.