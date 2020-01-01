Kerry Washington relies on journaling to document her 'growth'

Kerry Washington is conscious of acknowledging her achievements and documenting her "growth".

The Little Fires Everywhere star opens up with fellow actress, Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross, in a wide-ranging chat for Elle magazine, and the women discuss how actresses are "told these myths about one another" that threaten to control their narratives.

"'That one over there, she's difficult,' or, 'That one, she's crazy'," she offers, calling it "a weapon used to keep us from linking arms and creating community and shared power."

For Kerry, it's important that she "speaks up for herself," and she credits journaling for giving her "a sense of how much am I operating out of fear in this moment: Is my fear rational? Is it based on real dynamics at play, or am I telling myself stories about unknown situations just to fill in the story with fear that I know?

"I'm finding that the more I speak up for myself, I have (to) remember it. To write down that it went well," she states. "Because I'm trying to rewrite the myth that it's something I'm not allowed to do.

"So I have to acknowledge it, go back to that same friend, and say, 'It went okay. Help me remember that that went okay so that I can rewire myself to know that speaking out for myself is loving and positive and leads to good results'."

Tracee, meanwhile, admits that, "sometimes when I'm doing good it doesn't always feel good," and Kerry counters: "Just because I'm uncomfortable doesn't mean that anything is wrong. Sometimes when I'm uncomfortable, it's the pain of growth."