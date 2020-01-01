Daisy Ridley rejected from 'loads of auditions' following Star Wars success

Daisy Ridley has struggled to secure work since starring in the Star Wars film franchise.

The 28-year-old actress was cast as scavenger-turned-Jedi Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and went on to reprise the role in 2017 sequel, The Last Jedi, and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

But despite being lauded for her performance, the star told Entertainment Weekly she had her confidence rattled when no one would hire her following the early career success.

"Weirdly, at the beginning of the year, nothing was coming through. I was like, 'Aww! No one wants to employ me'," she explained.

Revealing: "There were actually loads of things that I auditioned for at the beginning of the year," Ridley confessed: "I didn't get any of them."

The star told the publication: "I had that moment of 'Oh my god!', then (I) just thought 'everything in its right time'."

While Daisy has struggled to pick up work, she won't be absent from screens and is set to appear in upcoming film Chaos Walking, co-starring Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and directed by The Bourne Identity's director Doug Liman.

Originally filmed in 2017, the movie was due for release way back in March 2019 - but the release date was moved to account for reshoots. The sci-fi drama - based on Patrick Ness's 2008 novel The Knife of Never Letting Go - is due to hit cinemas from in January 2021.