Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'so disappointed' to withdraw from Mets purchase

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have withdrawn from the process of purchasing the New York Mets baseball team.

It was previously announced that the couple was working with some other investors to make the purchase - a move that would have made Jennifer the first female owner of a baseball team.

However, taking to Instagram on Saturday the Dance Again star confirmed the deal had fallen through, penning: “Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!! NY4ever.”

The singer and former baseball player were expected to invest $300 million (£225 million) of their own money into the team, according to the New York Post.

An official statement read: “The consortium led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez has informed the Mets that they are no longer pursuing the acquisition of the team."

Explaining that the consortium, which included Vincent Viola, Mike Repole, and Marc Lore, had submitted a fully-funded offer at a record price for the team, the statement added the bid had been supported by binding debt commitments from JP Morgan and equity commitment letters from creditworthy partners.

"The consortium said that they are disappointed to not be part of the revitalization of New York City and provide an exhilarating experience for the fans and wish the Wilpon family and the entire Mets organization well,” the statement concluded.