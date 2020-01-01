Ryan Coogler 'broken' as he grieves unexpected death of Chadwick Boseman

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler is 'broken' by the death of his Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

The actor's family announced his passing at the age of 43 on Friday, revealing he had been privately suffering from colon cancer for the past four years.

On Sunday, Coogler penned a lengthy statement remembering his friend and collaborator, with whom he had been planning to make a Black Panther sequel. Although the pair was close, the filmmaker said he 'wasn't privy' to Boseman's health crisis, and had no idea how much he had been suffering away from the cameras.

Beginning his touching note by acknowledging Boseman's wife, Simone, Coogler offered his condolences to Boseman's family.

"After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him," Coogler marvelled.

"Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering. He lived a beautiful life," he elegised.

Speaking of Boseman's work, Coogler heaped praise on the late actor: "he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was. He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days. What an incredible mark he's left for us."

Confessing: "I haven't grieved a loss this acute before," Coogler explained: "I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say (in Black Panther 2), that we weren't destined to see. It leaves me broken knowing that I won't be able to watch another close-up of him in the monitor again or walk up to him and ask for another take."

Coogler concluded his lengthy tribute by sharing how loved ones who have passed on are often referred to as ancestors in African cultures, even if they are not blood relatives.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now," he added: "And I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again."