Tenet takes $53 million internationally on first weekend

Tenet, the new thriller by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, has had a successful theatrical debut despite coronavirus restrictions.

Variety has reported that the film took in $53 million (£39 million), internationally during its opening weekend.

The movie opened in 41 markets outside North America over the weekend, making the most takings in the U.K, where it took £5.3 million ($7.1 million) at the box office.

Warner Bros. studio chairman Toby Emmerich exalted that the movie was off to 'a fantastic start'.

Referring to Covid-19, he elaborated: "Given the unprecedented circumstances of this global release we know we're running a marathon, not a sprint, and look forward to long playability for this film globally for many weeks to come."

The positive international launch of the film indicates it will likely be a success in China and the U.S., the two largest markets for cinema.

Tenet will be released in the U.S. on 3 September, to coincide with America's Labor Day bank holiday weekend.

Tenet stars John David Washington as an unnamed CIA agent who journeys through a mysterious world of espionage as he fights for the world. It also features Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.