Kerry Washington excited to sing onscreen for the first time in The Prom

Kerry Washington had a lot of fun flexing her musical theatre muscles on camera for the first time in The Prom.

In Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix musical comedy, based on the Broadway production of the same name, the Scandal star plays Mrs. Greene, the mother of Alyssa Greene, a popular but closeted cheerleader who is banned from taking her girlfriend to their school's prom.

In an interview with Variety's The Big Ticket podcast, Kerry shared that although she only has "a little bit" of singing to do in the film, she had a great time using her musical theatre experience on camera and working with her onscreen daughter Ariana DeBose.

"I did a ton of musical theatre in high school and college. It's been a long time since I've been able to flex those muscles and I've never sung on screen before. So it was really fun," she said. "And I loved working with my onscreen daughter, Ariana DeBose... I'm really excited for everybody to see her in the film."

They star alongside a star-studded cast which includes Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, and Andrew Rannells, who have all sung onscreen before, and Kerry was particularly blown away by Meryl.

"Meryl Streep is phenomenal. She's always phenomenal, but I'm telling you, in The Prom, it's like just being there during filming... I was like, she's incredible," she gushed. "(She does) spins and high notes and belting. Meryl Streep has a belt, people. Like a belt, a for real Broadway belt. It's like for real."

Filming began in December and the main cast had finished shooting their roles when the Covid-19 pandemic struck and caused production to shut down.

However, the actress was scheduled to come in for half a day earlier in August, a plan that Kerry's grateful was ultimately abandoned.

"We did multiple phone calls about it with my physician because I had childhood asthma and my parents are both 80 and live in our guest house. So I have to be really, really careful. But it just wound up that with rewrites, the scenes that I was going to complete, we didn't need to do," she explained.