Chadwick Boseman's death announcement post is most-liked tweet ever

Chadwick Boseman has posthumously made Twitter history - his shock death announcement has become the most-liked post ever.

Representatives for the Black Panther star shared the sad news of his passing with a heartfelt statement late on Friday, revealing the 43-year-old had lost his secret, four-year battle with colon cancer.

The message was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of a beaming Boseman resting on his elbows, with one hand on his head.

Over the weekend, Twitter bosses declared the tragic but touching note had racked up a record number of 'likes' from fans, retweeting the final post on Boseman's account and referencing his role as King T'Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel superhero blockbuster by remarking, "Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King #Wakandaforever."

By Sunday afternoon, the post had been retweeted more than three million times and had over 6.9 million 'likes'.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama was the previous record holder thanks to a Nelson Mandela quote shared in a 2017 tweet in the wake of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left one peaceful protester dead.

It read: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..."

Fittingly, Obama offered up his own tribute to Boseman on Saturday, recalling a White House screening event the star had attended to promote his 2013 movie 42, in which he portrayed groundbreaking baseball icon Jackie Robinson.

"Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson," the ex-leader wrote.

"You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain - what a use of his years."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also remembered Democratic Party supporter Boseman on social media following his death, as did Barack's Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden, and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, adding to the celebrity tributes continuing to pour in from friends, fans, and colleagues of the late actor.