Brian Austin Green on future Megan Fox reunion: 'Never say never'

Brian Austin Green has insisted it's a 'never say never' kind of situation when it comes to potentially reconciling with estranged wife Megan Fox.



The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor and Megan announced their split in May after 10 years of marriage.



Megan has since moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, while Brian has been seen out and about with stars including Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.



In an Instagram Live session on Saturday, the screen star told fans he hasn't ruled out giving things another go with Megan in the future.



“I never say never,” mulled Brian, who shares three sons with Megan and also has a son from a previous relationship.



"You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things," he explained, adding he wished Megan all the best.



Brian also used the Instagram Live session to claim he has no bad feelings towards Kelly, who started dating Megan after they met on the set of his Bloody Valentine video.



"I’ve never met him, I have no idea, I’ve never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him," he professed.



"I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren’t true," Brian contemplated.



"As of right now, I have no problem with him. I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it’s important that she’s happy and it’s important that everyone is happy," he concluded.