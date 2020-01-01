NEWS Michael B. Jordan offers up heartfelt tribute to late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman Newsdesk Share with :





Michael B. Jordan has broken his silence following the death of Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman.



The actor, who played Erik Killmonger in the Marvel superhero movie, offered up his tribute to Boseman on Monday, revealing that he had been struggling to find the right words.



"Nothing comes close to how I feel," he wrote on Instagram.



"I've been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug... everything. I wish we had more time," he lamented.



Jordan then recalled one of the final conversations he had with Boseman, who lost his battle with colon cancer on Friday, aged 43.



"One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever," the 33-year-old reflected.



"Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with (U.S. soap) All My Children when I was 16 years old, you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy," he eulogised.



Adding that he was 'constantly motivated' by Boseman's greatness, Jordan mourned: "Everything you've given the world... the legends and heroes that you've shown us we are... will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are."



Acknowledging the care Boseman showed for his family, friends, and community, Jordan shared his realisation that: "that time is short with people we love and admire."



He concluded the post by writing: "I'm dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets... Rest In Power Brother."