Brad Pitt insists new signature rose Champagne 'isn't a celebrity wine'

Brad Pitt has promoted his new signature rose Champagne, which is produced at Miraval, the French chateau he owns with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



Speaking to People, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star previewed the chateau's latest release - the limited edition Fleur de Miraval rose Champagne.



"For me," he explained, "Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury. But rose Champagne is still relatively unknown."



Pitt explicated: "Backed by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rose Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one colour."



The beverage is the result of a five-year-long project, with the production method shrouded in secrecy. It was created in partnership with the Perrin family, who have made wine for five generations.



Extolling that the resulting wine is 'spectacular' and that he is very proud of it, Pitt said: "Miraval isn't a 'celebrity' wine for me... it's a wonderful, exceptional estate that I fell in love with, and that I continue to invest in to make it one of the finest estates in Provence."



Pitt and Jolie found the property in 2008 and finalised its purchase in 2012. Although their 2016 separation fuelled speculation they would put their 1200-acre French estate up for sale, they have remained committed to it, viewing it as 'an investment for their children'.



Fleur de Miraval will be available in the U.S. from 15 October.