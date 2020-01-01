Danai Gurira memorialises Chadwick Boseman

Danai Gurira has described her grief over the loss of Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, explaining that she 'can't even wrap her mind' around his death.

Boseman passed away on Friday after a four year private battle with colon cancer. The 43-year-old kept his illness carefully hidden from the spotlight, with many who were close to the actor professing shock when his family announced his death.

"How do you honour a king?" Gurira wrote in a touching tribute posted to both her Twitter and Instagram feeds, which featured a picture of her and Boseman sharing a hug.

"Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate," she mourned.

Writing that she always marvelled at how special Boseman was, Gurira called her co-star: "a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy."

Alluding to her character in Black Panther, she continued: "My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honour his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy."

Recalling her work with the late actor on the 2018 superhero movie, Gurira eulogised: "He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act."

She then acknowledged Boseman's significant contribution to cinema: "(He was) so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation."

Telling fans that Boseman was "zen and sweet and funny (with the very best laugh), attentive, and truly, truly, good," Gurira added: "I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe."

She closed the post with a phrase in Zulu: "Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani," which translates to: "Sleep in peace, O king."