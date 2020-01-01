Kylie Jenner tops new Forbes rich list

Reality TV star and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has topped Forbes' new list of top-earning famous females.

The entrepreneur made a whopping $590 million (£442 million) in the last year to beat embattled Ellen DeGeneres to the top spot by over $500 million (£374 million).

The Finding Dory star, who is currently scrambling to save her reputation as one of the nicest celebrities following claims the set of her TV show was a toxic workplace, comes in second with $84 million (£63 million), just ahead of Ariana Grande in third with $72 million (£54 million).

The full Forbes top 10 of rich celebrity women is:

1. Kylie Jenner

2. Ellen DeGeneres

3. Ariana Grande

4. Taylor Swift

5. J.K. Rowling

6. Billie Eilish

7. Kim Kardashian

8. Judge Judy

9. Jennifer Lopez

10. Pink