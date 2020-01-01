Angelina Jolie, Robert Downey, Jr., Oprah Winfrey pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Angelina Jolie, Robert Downey, Jr., and Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman during a new ABC special on Sunday.

The stars were among those who shared heartfelt dedications during Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King, which followed a commercial-free screening of his film Black Panther.

"I think that he not only played a superhero, but the way he handled his life and managing cancer with such humility and grace and dignity lets all know that he truly was a superhero," Oprah said during the TV event which was hosted by Robin Roberts. "He will be remembered, cherished and loved in our hearts, not just for what he was able to offer on film, but what he was able to give as a human being, and it's not just a loss that we're feeling. We're going to feel his absence."

His fellow Avenger Downey Jr. also spoke fondly of his friend and colleague, recalling their time on the set of Avengers: Infinity War.

"Toward the end of the third Avengers - Infinity War..., it was one of those few days that all of the Avengers were together and it was just the way that he walked on set and the immense success that had occurred, and rightfully so, with Black Panther ... he was just kind of in this stratus of his own, but always, always humble, always hardworking and always a smile on his face. Now looking back, all the more I've realised just what an great, incredibly graceful, human being he was," he shared.

Jolie added that Boseman was a true superhero, noting, "He gave all of us and all of our children an example of a great, gracious and humble leader."

Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Forest Whitaker, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd were among those who also shared their thoughts during the programme.

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday from colon cancer.