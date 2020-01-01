Christopher Nolan avoided talking about Batman with Robert Pattinson on Tenet set

Christopher Nolan avoided talking about Batman with Robert Pattinson while filming their new movie Tenet.

It was announced last year that the Twilight star would be playing the Caped Crusader in director Matt Reeves' standalone film The Batman, and Pattinson recently revealed that he tried to keep the news secret from Nolan while filming their spy thriller.

And the British filmmaker, who helmed three Batman movies - Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises – confirmed he and the 34-year-old didn't speak at all about him playing the crime-fighting superhero, until the last few days of shooting Tenet.

"We kept a respectful silence around the issue until very near the end of the shoot," Nolan told CNA, adding that Pattinson didn't ask him for any advice on the role. "We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes.

"We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through.”

Pattinson recently said that he was forced to lie to Nolan while filming the spy thriller when he discovered he had fought off competition from Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Armie Hammer and Nicholas Hoult to land the coveted role.

"I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff," he told The Irish Times. "So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test. I said I had a family emergency. As soon as I said, 'It’s a family emergency', he said, 'You’re doing The Batman audition, aren’t you?'"

Tenet, which also stars John David Washington and Michael Caine, was one of the first blockbusters to be released in cinemas amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as cinemas in the U.K., Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Korea re-opened to audiences.

And the high-octane thriller has exceeded box office expectations, raking in more than $53 million (£39.5 million) worldwide since its release on 26 August.