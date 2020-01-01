Bradley Cooper 'hasn't left the house' amid Covid-19 crisis

Bradley Cooper didn't leave the house during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic because he wanted to keep his elderly mother safe.

The star told Interview magazine he's been holed up with his three-year-old daughter Lea, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, and his 80-year-old mother, Gloria, who he's striving to protect from the disease.

"I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house," he shared. "My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over."

The actor quipped: "We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there's a backyard. I'm running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub."

Although it's not specified when the interview was conducted, Bradley has since been spotted in Los Angeles over the last month, catching up with Jennifer Garner and filming Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie.

The star moved in with his parents in 2011 before his father Charles died following a long battle with lung cancer.

"My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are," he reflected.

"It's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No, she's in the next room," he previously told the Los Angeles Times. "But here's the thing: she's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches."

Gloria has accompanied her son to many Hollywood events, including the 2019 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture for A Star Is Born.