Jeffrey Wright didn't recognise Colin Farrell on The Batman set

Jeffrey Wright didn't recognise Colin Farrell on the set of The Batman because his prosthetic make-up was so convincing.

Last month, director Matt Reeves released the initial trailer for the superhero movie during the DC FanDome virtual event, giving fans the first glimpse of Robert Pattinson in action as the Caped Crusader as well as Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

However, rumours began circulating on social media that one shot was of Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, looking totally unrecognisable with a scarred face and pointed nose, and make-up artist Mike Marino later confirmed the news.

The Westworld actor was asked about his co-star's transformation during a virtual chat on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and he admitted the prosthetics were so well done that he didn't recognise him in person either.

"I've worked with that make-up artist before and it's just incredible. Colin walked on to set one day and I walked right passed him. I was like, 'OK, hey dude what's happening, where's Colin? Are we going to shoot?' It was, it's pretty remarkable," Wright said.

He also shared that some of the footage in the trailer was shot on 13 March, the day the set was shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and he is scheduled to resume filming in September.

"I've really grown to appreciate what Batman represents in a deeper way having worked on it and I look forward to getting back to work and appreciating more and digging down more and continuing to do our best to do justice to his legacy," he added.

Pattinson, Farrell and Wright star alongside Paul Dano as The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is scheduled to hit cinemas in October 2021.