Peyton Reed teases 'much bigger' Ant-Man 3

Peyton Reed teased Ant-Man fans as he revealed the third movie will be "much bigger" than the previous two.

The director helmed the first Ant-Man movie, starring Paul Rudd as the titular Marvel superhero, alongside Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, and Michael Douglas, back in 2015.

Reed returned for the sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, three years later, and in a new interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the director gave fans a glimpse of what is to come with the third instalment in the popular franchise.

"We are working away through the pandemic," Reed explained. "There's some really really really exciting things in store, none of which of course I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way... I think the third Ant-Man movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two. It's going to have a very different visual template."

Earlier this month, the filmmaker revealed that both Rudd and Lilly would be returning for the third movie, and would also be sharing top billing and screen time.

Ant-Man grossed more than $519 million (£387 million) at the worldwide box office, with the sequel raking in over $622 million (£463 million).

Marvel officially confirmed in November last year that Reed would be returning to direct Ant-Man 3, and the blockbuster is set to hit cinemas in 2022.