Johnny Depp requests delay to defamation trial for Fantastic Beasts 3 filming

Johnny Depp has requested a delay in his upcoming defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard to allow him to shoot his upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.

According to Deadline, production on the sequel is due to start in October and is expected to continue until February. However, dates for the trial had been set between 11 and 28 January - meaning that he has a schedule clash.

His lawyers have now requested that the defamation trial be delayed, with court papers stating: "When the Court set the current trial date in this case, Mr. Depp understood that Warner Bros. planned to shoot Fantastic Beasts 3 in London long before January 11, 2021. COVID-19 disrupted the studio’s plans, causing repeated postponements.

"With conditions in London having improved somewhat, Warner Bros. has now set a shooting schedule that conflicts with the trial date in this case."

The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his ex-wife after she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a Washington Post article in 2018.

He claimed he had been defamed in the piece, even though Heard didn't name him, stating it suggested the actress was a domestic abuse victim and he "perpetrated domestic violence against her".

The couple split in 2016 after Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their 15-month marriage.

Depp has always denied her claims that he was violent towards her and insists he has proof that all of her allegations against him are bogus.

He is suing for defamation and asking for damages in excess of $50 million (£39.4 million).