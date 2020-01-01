Kirsten Dunst denied request for special quarantine arrangements in New Zealand

New Zealand officials denied Kirsten Dunst and her fiance Jesse Plemons special quarantine arrangements when they arrived in the country in May.

The couple was forced to quarantine at an Auckland hotel after their applications to self-isolate at a remote rural property were rejected, after they were permitted to enter the country to resume work on their upcoming film, The Power of the Dog.

Kirsten, 38, and Jesse, 32, applied for the added exemption amid the Covid-19 crisis, but officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued the couple a denial letter stating that their request would not be accommodated.

"Managed isolation must be undertaken in a facility (hotel) that has wrap-round health and security services in place already," it stated.

In a subsequent application just hours later, The Power of the Dog producer Chloe Smith wrote on behalf of Kirsten and Jesse: "There is a huge amount of public interest in Ms Dunst and Mr Plemons and their activities.... She is routinely followed by paparazzi photographers and articles have been published on their activities in New Zealand."

This was again denied and the pair resorted to quarantine at the hotel.

Kirsten and Jesse were already in New Zealand when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, but they returned home to Los Angeles to self-isolate.

The pair, along with their two-year-old son, Ennis, and 16 essential workers, were granted exemptions from New Zealand's strict border rules in mid-May to return to the country and resume filming the flick.

Kirsten and Jesse will star alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog, which is slated for release in 2021.