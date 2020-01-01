Judi Dench hates 'national treasure' label

Judi Dench has professed she hates people labelling her a 'national treasure' as it makes her feel like a museum piece.

The Skyfall star has enjoyed a stellar career spanning more than 60 years on stage, screen and TV. Her success has earned her seven Oscar nominations and one win, 10 TV and film BAFTAs, and a Damehood.

However, the 85-year-old can't stand it when people dub her a British 'national treasure' as it makes her feel as if her best days are well behind her.

After David Tennant used the term during a chat with her on his podcast on Tuesday, she vented: "I loathe those words, I loathe them. It's something very, very dusty behind a glass and in a corner. It's a relic and I don't want to be a relic."

The veteran actress went on to say that she prefers taking villainous roles that offer her a bit of adventure, rather than acting her age.

"I hate to play parts that are expected," she declared, adding: "If a part comes through and it's some old person dying in a chair somewhere, I think, 'Oh no no, please not that'."

The Philomena star explained: "I want to play somebody who you think is a benign old lady sitting in a chair but in actual fact she's bumping people off. I'm looking for a lot of villains to play. I haven't played enough."