Chloe Sevigny credits co-star Jack Dylan Grazer for changing her mind about having a son

Chloe Sevigny has confessed she was desperate to have a baby girl, but working with Jack Dylan Grazer on HBO show We Are Who We Are changed her mind.

The 45-year-old actress welcomed her first child, son Vanja, into the world earlier this year.

Speaking in a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Chloe admitted she was initially disappointed when she found out that she was having a baby boy - because she's always been a very 'girl-power, girl-friendly, girl-centric' kind of woman.

However, after working with Jack on Luca Guadagnino's upcoming drama series, Chloe had an about-face.

"On set I kept thinking, ‘What if I have a kid like this kid Jack?’" she pondered.

"First of all, he’s brilliant, so that would be great; but secondly, he has so much energy. It was a lot of meditating on that one," she reflected.

Chloe also revealed she misses the 'high' she got from the first few weeks of being a new mum.

"It’s just a hormonal surge. You feel like you’re on Ecstasy for the first three weeks because there’s this big push because you’re so exhausted," she enthused.

Recalling: "Your body exudes this crazy oxytocin love hormone where you just feel like you’re high," Chloe added she would give birth again just for the high.

Vanja was the first child for both Chloe and her boyfriend, art gallery director Sinisa Mackovic.