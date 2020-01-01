NEWS Pierce Brosnan to play WWII veteran in The Last Rifleman Newsdesk Share with :





Pierce Brosnan has signed on to star in World War II film The Last Rifleman, with the production scheduled to commence this winter in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.



Deadline has reported that the 67-year-old will play a bereaved veteran in the movie, which is based on the real-life of returned serviceman Bernard Jordan.



In 2014, 89-year-old Jordan absconded from his nursing home in Hove and crossed the channel to Normandy to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings with his compatriots.

Rights to the story have been acquired by WestEnd Films, who will co-represent the movie in the U.S. with Creative Artists Agency.



Screenwriter Kevin Fitzpatrick professed in a statement that he had been gripped by Jordan's tale from the get-go.

"I was enthralled by this story and the motives that drive a man near the end of his life on a quest to a place that must hold only painful memories,” he said, reflecting: “Bernard Jordan’s daring journey caught the nation’s attention and highlighted the spirit that epitomised the Second World War generation."



Director Terry Loane complimented Fitzpatrick's script, saying that it is the kind: "directors search for: a powerful, character-led drama that perfectly balances heart and pathos."



WestEnd Films stated that the company was thrilled by The Last Rifleman's talented crew and cast.



“We were highly impressed by Kevin Fitzpatrick’s incredible script and Terry Loane’s great vision for the story," praised Managing Director Maya Amsellem, adding: "We couldn’t be more excited now that Pierce Brosnan has joined the project.”