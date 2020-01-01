NEWS Jessica Alba and Michelle Monaghan among stars to feature in new podcast Newsdesk Share with :





Luxury Italian label Salvatore Ferragamo has recruited a whole host of celebrities, fashion insiders, and media names for its new podcast.



Jessica Alba, Michelle Monaghan, Stanley Tucci, and Isabella Rossellini are among the 21 well-respected industry insiders who have lent their voices to the Shoemaker of Dreams, a podcast based around late designer Ferragamo's autobiography of the same name. Each contributor was tasked with reading a chapter of the book.



In celebration of the new podcast, publishers Electa are releasing an updated edition of the tome, featuring a new cover image.



Oscar-winning costume designers Colleen Atwood and Sandy Powell, British Fashion Council's chief executive officer Caroline Rush, and GQ editor Dylan Jones are among the other names to read out chapters.



"Salvatore Ferragamo presents the Shoemaker of Dreams Podcast to celebrate the incredible story of its founder and his legend. With an almost fairytale origin, the fascinating journey of a young apprentice cobbler to the shoemaker of dreams, is narrated in the autobiography of the Salvatore Ferragamo, strewn with riveting escapades and amusing anecdotes," a brand rep shared on Instagram.⠀



All episodes are now available on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple.



The project has been released ahead of the premiere of Luca Guadagnino's documentary on shoe designer Ferragamo, who founded his namesake label in 1927 in Florence, Italy. Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams debuts on 6 September during the Venice Film Festival.