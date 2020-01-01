NEWS Bradley Cooper: Individual awards are 'meaningless' Newsdesk Share with :





According to Bradley Cooper, individual awards are "meaningless".



The 45-year-old actor has won a number of gongs during his career, including a BAFTA, but he's insisted he's never been motivated by individual recognition.



He said: "That awards season stuff is a real test. It's set up to foster that mentality. It's quite a thing to work through, and it's completely devoid of artistic creation."



Bradley thinks a disproportionate amount of time and focus is dedicated to individual awards.



He told Interview magazine: "It's not why you sacrifice everything to create art, and yet you spend so much time being a part of it if you're, in quotes, 'lucky enough to be a part of it.'



"It's ultimately a great thing because it really does make you face ego, vanity, and insecurity. It's very interesting and utterly meaningless."



Meanwhile, Bradley previously admitted that getting sober was a turning point in his life and his career.



The Hollywood actor has been sober for more than a decade, and he's subsequently become one of the most sought-after stars in the movie business.



He said: "I don't drink or do drugs anymore.



"Being sober helps a great deal ... I remember looking at my life, my apartment, my dogs [when I was still using], and I thought, 'What's happening?'



"I was so concerned about what [people] thought of me, how I was coming across, how I would survive the day. I always felt like an outsider. I just lived in my head.



"I realised I wasn't going to live up to my potential, and that scared the hell out of me. I thought, 'Wow, I'm actually gonna ruin my life. I'm really gonna ruin it.'"