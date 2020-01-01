NEWS Julianne Moore joins cast of Dear Evan Hansen movie Newsdesk Share with :





Julianne Moore has joined the ensemble cast of the movie musical Dear Evan Hansen.



The Oscar-winning actress has signed on to play Heidi Hansen, the mother of the show's title character, in the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, according to multiple outlets such as The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.



Dear Evan Hansen follows the story of Evan, who gets caught up in an elaborate lie after the family of one of his classmates, Connor, mistakes Evan's letter for their son's suicide note.



Moore's casting comes just days after Universal officials announced Amy Adams was to star in the project as Connor's mother Cynthia Murphy. In the stage version, the two characters kick off the show with the duet Anybody Have a Map? but is not known if that will remain the case for the movie.



Other confirmed castmembers include Kaitlyn Dever as Zoe Murphy, Connor's sister, Amandla Stenberg as high school senior Alana, whose role has been expanded and reimagined for the film, and newcomer Colton Ryan as Connor. Ben Platt, who originated the part of Evan on Broadway, is expected to reprise his Tony Award-winning role, but this hasn't been officially announced.



Director Stephen Chbosky, best known for The Perks of Being a Wallflower, will helm the adaptation, from a script by Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical. Marc Platt, Ben's father, and Adam Siegel will produce for their Marc Platt Productions banner.



Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for the stage show, are also working on the movie adaptation and are collaborating with Stenberg on an original song for her character.