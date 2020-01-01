Jack Quaid to star in Scream 5

Jack Quaid is set to be the leading man in the upcoming Scream 5.

The Boys actor is a newcomer to the latest instalment of the horror franchise, with original stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox already confirmed to be reprising their roles as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley, respectively.

In the Heights star Melissa Barrera, and 17-year-old Jenna Ortega, are set to star as sisters in the flick, according to Variety, with Jack starring as the lead of the young ensemble cast.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, production on the movie will take place in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The script has been penned by writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, with Kevin Williamson, who co-created the Scream franchise with late director Wes Craven, serving as executive producer.

Jack, who is the son of Hollywood heavyweights Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan's son, kicked off his acting career playing Marvel in The Hunger Games saga, and the 28-year-old actor has gone on to gain critical acclaim for his role as Hughie Campbell in Amazon Prime Video's hit action series The Boys.

Neve Campbell, who made her debut as protagonist Sidney Prescott in the original Scream movie back in 1996, is reportedly still in negotiations to reprise her character for the latest instalment.

Scream 5 is set to be released in January 2022.