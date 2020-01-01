Adam Driver to star in Sam Raimi-produced thriller

Adam Driver has signed up to star in an upcoming sci-fi thriller produced by Sam Raimi.

The two-time Oscar nominee will front 65, which is based on an original screenplay from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who will also direct, according to Deadline.

"We're still pinching ourselves with this news... Adam Driver will be the star of the next film we're directing for Sony. He's one of our favorite artists on the planet. Can't wait to share this special movie with all of you," Beck and Woods wrote on their joint Twitter account.

The duo will also produce the contained supernatural thriller, alongside horror supremo Raimi and Zainab Azizi.

The filmmaker is best known for creating the Evil Dead saga, as well as directing his hit Spider-Man trilogy and supernatural thrillers The Gift and Drag Me to Hell.

Editors at Collider report that Driver will play an opioid addict who has become a shadow of his former self in the film. He teams up with a mysterious nine-year-old girl, who speaks a different language, after they discover they're the only survivors of a catastrophic accident.

It's unknown when production will begin on 65, as the 36-year-old actor currently has his hands full with projects.

Not only is he scheduled to finish filming Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, which was shut down amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but he's also signed up to star in Gucci, opposite Lady Gaga and rumoured co-stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Jared Leto.

Beck and Woods gained critical acclaim with A Quiet Place, which was directed by and starred John Krasinski, back in 2018. The big-screen horror raked in more than $340 million (£255 million) worldwide, and spawned a sequel, which was due to be released in March this year but has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Beck and Woods didn't write the follow-up.