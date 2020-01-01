Paris Hilton: 'I was strangled and beaten by abusive ex-boyfriends'

Paris Hilton has opened up about her previous abusive relationships and how they have impacted her.

During a promotional interview with People for her new YouTube series, This Is Paris, the socialite confessed she suffered five relationships with boyfriends who abused her.

"I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should," she told the publication.

The 39-year-old explained that she accepted the cruel behaviour as 'normal' because she had become accustomed to bullying during her time at Provo Canyon, a boarding school in Utah.

"They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colours would show. They’d get jealous, or defensive or try to control me," she recalled, adding: "There would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive."

Paris reflected that at the time she didn't understand love or relationships, pondering: "I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can’t believe I let people treat me like that."

The reality star insisted that if she had gone to a better school, she would never have hooked up with Rick Salomon, who filmed the notorious 1 Night in Paris sex tape.

"I met the worst person I could meet and if I hadn’t gone to Provo, I wouldn’t have entertained the thought of letting him into my life," she regretted.

However, Paris has now found true love and happiness with her current beau, entrepreneur Carter Reum.

"Before, I don’t think I was really ready for a good relationship, but I’ve learned so much and I’m so grateful to have found my perfect match," she exalted.