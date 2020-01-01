Dwayne Johnson and his family all test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he and every member of his immediate family are on the road to recovery following positive COVID-19 tests.

In a new video message, the Jumanji: The Next Level star shared that he, his wife Lauren, and their daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, have battled with the coronavirus, saying the diagnoses are among 'the most challenging and difficult' things he's ever had to deal with.

"Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I’ve been more than a few times," he reflected.

Telling fans: "My number one priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones... I wish it was only me that tested positive," Johnson divulged: "It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut."

But he admitted there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"We're on the other end of it and no longer contagious," he professed, adding that the family are counting their blessings.

"We are well aware you don’t always get to the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier," Johnson recognised.

"I have had some of my best friends lose their parents to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving," he acknowledged, before ending the video message by urging fans and followers wear masks out in public and limit the number of people at social gatherings.

Johnson is the only Hollywood star who has tested positive for COVID-19 - Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first back in March, and Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Antonio Banderas, Lena Dunham, Bryan Cranston, and Mel Gibson have all battled the deadly virus, which has claimed the lives of almost 860,000 people around the world.