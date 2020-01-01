John Boyega furious at Disney for sidelining Star Wars' characters of colour

John Boyega has called out Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures for marginalising his performance and that of co-star Kelly Marie Tran in the most recent Star Wars trilogy.

Speaking with GQ magazine, Boyega expressed his dismay at the studio distribution company for marketing the films as if a black character features prominently when in fact the story focuses heavily on Daisy Ridley's character Rey and Adam Driver's villain Kylo Ren.

"What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It's not good. I'll say it straight up," Boyega asserted, insisting the entertainment giant should do better.

"Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver," he fumed, defending his character, ex-stormtrooper Finn, and Tran's Rose Tico, a mechanic, who he argued deserved more space in the narrative arc.

"(Disney) knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, (they) know f**k all," he vented.

Boyega added he would not pretend to hype the latest film, The Rise of Skywalker: "What do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, 'I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience...' Nah, nah, nah. I'll take that deal when it's a great experience."

He concluded his rant by noting that 'everyone knows' about the production company's racial bias.

"They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let's be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I'm not exposing anything," he clarified.